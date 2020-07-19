All apartments in Chicago
4812 West Montrose Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

4812 West Montrose Avenue

4812 West Montrose Avenue · (773) 510-4072
Location

4812 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, roof top decks, and blue line & metra. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara Murphy at 773-510-4072 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 West Montrose Avenue have any available units?
4812 West Montrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 West Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 4812 West Montrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 West Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4812 West Montrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 West Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 West Montrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4812 West Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4812 West Montrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 4812 West Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4812 West Montrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 West Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 4812 West Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4812 West Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4812 West Montrose Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4812 West Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 West Montrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
