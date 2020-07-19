4812 West Montrose Avenue

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, roof top decks, and blue line & metra. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara Murphy at 773-510-4072 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.