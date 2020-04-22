All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4615 North Rockwell Street
4615 North Rockwell Street

4615 North Rockwell Street · (312) 399-3790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4615 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual tour available - please send an email request to Jesse McHugh. Spectacular two bedroom apartment located in tree lined Lincoln Square neighborhood, just half a block to the Rockwell Brown Line and near plenty of shops and cafes. This unit features free heat, in unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, two large equally sized bedrooms. Easy street parking with permit on Eastwood. Easy access to this 1st floor apartment, one floor up from ground. All pets are welcome with $250 fee/pet. Move in fee is $350 for one person or $500 for two. Available for 4/1/2020 lease start.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 North Rockwell Street have any available units?
4615 North Rockwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 North Rockwell Street have?
Some of 4615 North Rockwell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 North Rockwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
4615 North Rockwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 North Rockwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 North Rockwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 4615 North Rockwell Street offer parking?
No, 4615 North Rockwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 4615 North Rockwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 North Rockwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 North Rockwell Street have a pool?
No, 4615 North Rockwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 4615 North Rockwell Street have accessible units?
No, 4615 North Rockwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 North Rockwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 North Rockwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
