4615 North Rockwell Street

Virtual tour available - please send an email request to Jesse McHugh. Spectacular two bedroom apartment located in tree lined Lincoln Square neighborhood, just half a block to the Rockwell Brown Line and near plenty of shops and cafes. This unit features free heat, in unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, two large equally sized bedrooms. Easy street parking with permit on Eastwood. Easy access to this 1st floor apartment, one floor up from ground. All pets are welcome with $250 fee/pet. Move in fee is $350 for one person or $500 for two. Available for 4/1/2020 lease start.