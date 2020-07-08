All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2200 W Foster Ave

Open Now until 6pm
2200 W Foster Ave · (773) 993-1140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2206-1 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5206LE3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 5202LE2 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2200 W Foster Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
clubhouse
on-site laundry
media room
parking
This Ravenswood building offers both vintage and renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments.

Units include:

Central Air
Laundry On-Site
Hardwood Floors
Assigned Building Engineer
Updated Windows

With some updated units having Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.

Nestled in Ravenswood on the cusp of Andersonville; restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are plentiful. Within just blocks you can enjoy Winnemac Park, Koval Distillery, Swedish American Museum, Chicago Magic Lounge, Hopleaf, multiple theatres, and so much more!

Getting around the city is easy with the Damen (#50) and Foster (#92) bus routes just steps away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.

Located at the intersection of Foster & Damen.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experie

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 2
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 W Foster Ave have any available units?
2200 W Foster Ave has 3 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 W Foster Ave have?
Some of 2200 W Foster Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 W Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2200 W Foster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 W Foster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 W Foster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2200 W Foster Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2200 W Foster Ave offers parking.
Does 2200 W Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 W Foster Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 W Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 2200 W Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2200 W Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 2200 W Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 W Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 W Foster Ave has units with dishwashers.
