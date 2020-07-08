2200 W Foster Ave

Amenities
This Ravenswood building offers both vintage and renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments.
Units include:
Central Air
Laundry On-Site
Hardwood Floors
Assigned Building Engineer
Updated Windows
With some updated units having Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.
Nestled in Ravenswood on the cusp of Andersonville; restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are plentiful. Within just blocks you can enjoy Winnemac Park, Koval Distillery, Swedish American Museum, Chicago Magic Lounge, Hopleaf, multiple theatres, and so much more!
Getting around the city is easy with the Damen (#50) and Foster (#92) bus routes just steps away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.
Located at the intersection of Foster & Damen.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.
Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.
ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experie