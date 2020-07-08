2200 W Foster Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities cats allowed clubhouse on-site laundry media room parking

This Ravenswood building offers both vintage and renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments.



Units include:



Central Air

Laundry On-Site

Hardwood Floors

Assigned Building Engineer

Updated Windows



With some updated units having Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.



Nestled in Ravenswood on the cusp of Andersonville; restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are plentiful. Within just blocks you can enjoy Winnemac Park, Koval Distillery, Swedish American Museum, Chicago Magic Lounge, Hopleaf, multiple theatres, and so much more!



Getting around the city is easy with the Damen (#50) and Foster (#92) bus routes just steps away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.



Located at the intersection of Foster & Damen.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



