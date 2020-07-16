4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Available: Anytime in July or August 1, 2020

Rent: $1425

Heat Included

Cat OK

Raised 1st floor



Large Spacious apartment with a nice living room + sun room

2 Spacious Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Kitchen has dishwasher

easy street parking

Laundry room in building

near Brown Line "L" Kedzie station

Located in Ravenswood Manor / Albany Park



Move in fee/ security deposit

$40 application fee per person

$100 cat fee, no dogs please

tenants pay cooking gas and electric



Call Henry for a showing



4457 N Troy St Chicago, IL 60625



Henry Schleichkorn

Licensed Managing Broker

Chicago Northside Realty, LLC



WWW. ChicagoNorthsideRealty.com

Beautiful corner building in Ravenswood Manor near the CTA brown line. The building has commercial grade washer and dryers newly installed in the laundry room.