Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:06 AM

4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1

4457 North Troy Street · (773) 474-3137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4457 North Troy Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available: Anytime in July or August 1, 2020
Rent: $1425
Heat Included
Cat OK
Raised 1st floor

Large Spacious apartment with a nice living room + sun room
2 Spacious Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Kitchen has dishwasher
easy street parking
Laundry room in building
near Brown Line "L" Kedzie station
Located in Ravenswood Manor / Albany Park

Move in fee/ security deposit
$40 application fee per person
$100 cat fee, no dogs please
tenants pay cooking gas and electric

Call Henry for a showing

4457 N Troy St Chicago, IL 60625

Henry Schleichkorn
Licensed Managing Broker
Chicago Northside Realty, LLC

WWW. ChicagoNorthsideRealty.com
Beautiful corner building in Ravenswood Manor near the CTA brown line. The building has commercial grade washer and dryers newly installed in the laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 have any available units?
4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 have?
Some of 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4457 North Troy Street - Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
