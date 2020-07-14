All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

4455 S. Greenwood Avenue

4455 S Greenwood Ave · (773) 570-2170
Location

4455 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60653
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1108-2A · Avail. Aug 7

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Experience the craftsmanship of early 20th century architectural details: hand-laid, Arts and Crafts style mosaic floors, carved-wood banisters and wrought-iron balustrades marked by the flowery emblems of the Art Nouveau style. With bright, updated interiors and natural hardwood floors throughout, these apartments are an ideal space in which to make your home. Large windows gathering light illuminate the interior and provide natural ventilation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets per unit
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4455 S. Greenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
