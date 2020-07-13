All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

4901 S Drexel Blvd

4901 S Drexel Blvd · (312) 878-2743
Location

4901 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4901-106 · Avail. now

$820

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4901-123 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4901 S Drexel Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4901 S Drexel Blvd is conveniently located in Chicago's Hyde Park area near 51st and Cottage Grove. This 122 unit property features Studio-2 Bedroom apartments with Onsite Laundry Facility, Phone Entry Intercom, Free WIFI, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Granite Counters, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Quality Appliances, and Heat included. Location is easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, CTA Red and Green lines as well as 4 Cottage Grove, 15 Jeffery Local, 2 Hyde Park, and 47 Bus lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!
Nearby Pangea Apartments

Hyde Park Apartments
Washington Park Apartments
Bronzeville Apartments
Kenwood Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 S Drexel Blvd have any available units?
4901 S Drexel Blvd has 2 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 S Drexel Blvd have?
Some of 4901 S Drexel Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 S Drexel Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4901 S Drexel Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 S Drexel Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 S Drexel Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4901 S Drexel Blvd offer parking?
No, 4901 S Drexel Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4901 S Drexel Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 S Drexel Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 S Drexel Blvd have a pool?
No, 4901 S Drexel Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4901 S Drexel Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4901 S Drexel Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 S Drexel Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 S Drexel Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
