4901 S Drexel Blvd is conveniently located in Chicago's Hyde Park area near 51st and Cottage Grove. This 122 unit property features Studio-2 Bedroom apartments with Onsite Laundry Facility, Phone Entry Intercom, Free WIFI, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Granite Counters, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Quality Appliances, and Heat included. Location is easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, CTA Red and Green lines as well as 4 Cottage Grove, 15 Jeffery Local, 2 Hyde Park, and 47 Bus lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

