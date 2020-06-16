All apartments in Chicago
411 West Fullerton
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

411 West Fullerton

411 W Fullerton Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

411 W Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
doorman
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Features: -Wood Flooring Throughout -Stainless Steel Appliances -Huge Windows with City and Lake Views -Laundry in-building -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 West Fullerton have any available units?
411 West Fullerton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 West Fullerton have?
Some of 411 West Fullerton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 West Fullerton currently offering any rent specials?
411 West Fullerton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 West Fullerton pet-friendly?
No, 411 West Fullerton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 411 West Fullerton offer parking?
Yes, 411 West Fullerton does offer parking.
Does 411 West Fullerton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 West Fullerton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 West Fullerton have a pool?
No, 411 West Fullerton does not have a pool.
Does 411 West Fullerton have accessible units?
No, 411 West Fullerton does not have accessible units.
Does 411 West Fullerton have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 West Fullerton does not have units with dishwashers.
