Chicago, IL
2756 N. Pine Grove
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

2756 N. Pine Grove

2756 N Pine Grove Ave · (773) 839-3722
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

2756 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 607 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$2,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2756 N. Pine Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
elevator
parking
gym
cc payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
This beautiful Lincoln Park high rise is located in one of Lincoln Park’s best areas, near amazing nightlife, shopping, and just steps from Diversey Harbor and Lake Michigan. It boasts unbelievably spacious one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, which are updated with sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, new appliances and new windows. The old school charm of the building is still maintained beautifully with crown molding nicely preserved in every apartment. This building will impress with more than just its apartments, as you can see from the moment you walk into the recently updated front lobby and, of course, the rooftop sundeck, which overlooks the city and the nearby lake.This dog-friendly building can be the perfect home to you and your four-legged companion. Both you and your pet will love exploring this vibrant neighborhood and all it has to offer. Every convenience you could ever need and want is within walking distance. The building also has a resident business center, bike storage room, and laundry facility.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Off-Site Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 N. Pine Grove have any available units?
2756 N. Pine Grove has 10 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 N. Pine Grove have?
Some of 2756 N. Pine Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 N. Pine Grove currently offering any rent specials?
2756 N. Pine Grove is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 2756 N. Pine Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2756 N. Pine Grove is pet friendly.
Does 2756 N. Pine Grove offer parking?
Yes, 2756 N. Pine Grove offers parking.
Does 2756 N. Pine Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 N. Pine Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 N. Pine Grove have a pool?
No, 2756 N. Pine Grove does not have a pool.
Does 2756 N. Pine Grove have accessible units?
No, 2756 N. Pine Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 N. Pine Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 N. Pine Grove has units with dishwashers.
