2756 N. Pine Grove

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly elevator parking gym cc payments internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

This beautiful Lincoln Park high rise is located in one of Lincoln Park’s best areas, near amazing nightlife, shopping, and just steps from Diversey Harbor and Lake Michigan. It boasts unbelievably spacious one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, which are updated with sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, new appliances and new windows. The old school charm of the building is still maintained beautifully with crown molding nicely preserved in every apartment. This building will impress with more than just its apartments, as you can see from the moment you walk into the recently updated front lobby and, of course, the rooftop sundeck, which overlooks the city and the nearby lake.This dog-friendly building can be the perfect home to you and your four-legged companion. Both you and your pet will love exploring this vibrant neighborhood and all it has to offer. Every convenience you could ever need and want is within walking distance. The building also has a resident business center, bike storage room, and laundry facility.