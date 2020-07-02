All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

The Sutherland

Open Now until 6pm
4659 S Drexel Blvd · (773) 789-5463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4659 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL 60653
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 357 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 601 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 617 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 416 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,683

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 616 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,748

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sutherland.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Inside the historic Sutherland apartment, our residents enjoy sophisticated Bronzeville studio apartments, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Luxury finishes include granite countertops, European-style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. These Bronzeville apartments offer a 24-hour fitness center, lobby concierge, onsite laundry center, Wi-Fi lounge and parking. Our Sutherland apartments in Bronzeville are sure to have unit that meets your needs. Check out our variety of floorplans including 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, and Bronzeville studio apartments for rent. We hope to welcome you to our ever-growing neighborhood soon!

The Sutherland sits at the heart of a vibrant neighborhood as Bronzeville is brimming with museums, restaurants, bookstores, public parks and even beaches. Less than 2 miles from the Sutherland, our residents living in our Bronzeville Chicago apartments can find Gwendolyn Brooks Park, an active community park that plays movies in the park during the summer, and Chicago's Lakefront Trail. The lakefront trail is an 18-mile trail expanding across several neighborhoods where you can run, walk, bike or rollerblade along the waters of Lake Michigan. Not into biking? Not a problem, as the Sutherland is very close to a train station- highly convenient for those living in our Bronzeville rentals!

As far as eats go, our historic 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, and Bronzeville studio apartments for rent are 5 minutes from Downtown Hyde Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.
Storage Details: Additional storage: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sutherland have any available units?
The Sutherland has 8 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sutherland have?
Some of The Sutherland's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sutherland currently offering any rent specials?
The Sutherland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sutherland pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sutherland is pet friendly.
Does The Sutherland offer parking?
Yes, The Sutherland offers parking.
Does The Sutherland have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Sutherland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sutherland have a pool?
No, The Sutherland does not have a pool.
Does The Sutherland have accessible units?
No, The Sutherland does not have accessible units.
Does The Sutherland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sutherland has units with dishwashers.
