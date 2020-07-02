Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access lobby

Inside the historic Sutherland apartment, our residents enjoy sophisticated Bronzeville studio apartments, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Luxury finishes include granite countertops, European-style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. These Bronzeville apartments offer a 24-hour fitness center, lobby concierge, onsite laundry center, Wi-Fi lounge and parking. Our Sutherland apartments in Bronzeville are sure to have unit that meets your needs. Check out our variety of floorplans including 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, and Bronzeville studio apartments for rent. We hope to welcome you to our ever-growing neighborhood soon!



The Sutherland sits at the heart of a vibrant neighborhood as Bronzeville is brimming with museums, restaurants, bookstores, public parks and even beaches. Less than 2 miles from the Sutherland, our residents living in our Bronzeville Chicago apartments can find Gwendolyn Brooks Park, an active community park that plays movies in the park during the summer, and Chicago's Lakefront Trail. The lakefront trail is an 18-mile trail expanding across several neighborhoods where you can run, walk, bike or rollerblade along the waters of Lake Michigan. Not into biking? Not a problem, as the Sutherland is very close to a train station- highly convenient for those living in our Bronzeville rentals!



As far as eats go, our historic 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, and Bronzeville studio apartments for rent are 5 minutes from Downtown Hyde Park.