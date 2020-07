Amenities

This 13-unit apartment building in North Lawndale, Chicago features hardwood floors and a porch. Walking distance to Douglas Park, KFC, Lagunitas Brewing Company, and Sam's Quick Stop. Commute easily via CTA Blue Line at Western, CTA Pink Line at California, or CTA Bus Lines 12, 94, and 157. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to learn more about current promotions and to schedule your showing!