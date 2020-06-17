405 N State St

Amenities
Steal in River North!! 1 Mo Free! Balcony, W/D - Property Id: 236357
HUGE 1bed in the heart of River North! Walkable to all the best things downtown Chicago has to offer! Night life, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and more!!
Updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances
Balcony
Large floor to ceiling windows
Hardwood floors
W/d in unit!
Price reflects 1 mo free on 12 mo lease - incredible deal!!
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!
Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236357
Property Id 236357
(RLNE5839615)