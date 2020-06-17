405 N State St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

Steal in River North!! 1 Mo Free! Balcony, W/D - Property Id: 236357



HUGE 1bed in the heart of River North! Walkable to all the best things downtown Chicago has to offer! Night life, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and more!!

Updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances

Balcony

Large floor to ceiling windows

Hardwood floors

W/d in unit!



Price reflects 1 mo free on 12 mo lease - incredible deal!!



CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!



Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236357

Property Id 236357



(RLNE5839615)