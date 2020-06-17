All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
405 N State St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

405 N State St

405 North State Street · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Steal in River North!! 1 Mo Free! Balcony, W/D - Property Id: 236357

HUGE 1bed in the heart of River North! Walkable to all the best things downtown Chicago has to offer! Night life, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and more!!
Updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances
Balcony
Large floor to ceiling windows
Hardwood floors
W/d in unit!

Price reflects 1 mo free on 12 mo lease - incredible deal!!

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236357
Property Id 236357

(RLNE5839615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 N State St have any available units?
405 N State St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 N State St have?
Some of 405 N State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 N State St currently offering any rent specials?
405 N State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 N State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 N State St is pet friendly.
Does 405 N State St offer parking?
No, 405 N State St does not offer parking.
Does 405 N State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 N State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 N State St have a pool?
No, 405 N State St does not have a pool.
Does 405 N State St have accessible units?
No, 405 N State St does not have accessible units.
Does 405 N State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 N State St has units with dishwashers.
