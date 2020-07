Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge bike storage business center dog grooming area fire pit hot tub package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome home to elevated living at 340. Brand new luxury apartments located in Chicago's premier Streeterville neighborhood. Choose from a variety of unique studio, convertible, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes to suit your lifestyle. Downtown living comes with more than its fair share of perks. North Water puts you in the center of a vibrant community of art, entertainment, fashion and culture. At North Water apartments, you will enjoy breathtaking views, quality finishes, and world class amenities exclusive to you. Fall in love with our pristine outdoor pool, inviting community lounge areas, fully-equipped professional kitchen, and expansive neighborhood windows. Be a part of the city experience you deserve. Stop by today to see it all for yourself!