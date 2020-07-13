Amenities

Welcome to 2207 E 75th St in Chicago's South Shore! This 24 unit building features studio and one-bedroom apartments with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and quality appliances. Walking distance to Rosenblum Park, L & G Restaurant, and Southshore Food & Liquors. Commute easily to Downtown Chicago via ME Metra Electric at Windsor Park and CTA bus lines including the 5, 15, 75, and 95. Pets are welcome! Call to schedule a showing!



