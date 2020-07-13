All apartments in Chicago
2207 E 75th St.
2207 E 75th St
2207 E 75th St

2207 E 75th St · (312) 313-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2207 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2207 E 75th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Welcome to 2207 E 75th St in Chicago's South Shore! This 24 unit building features studio and one-bedroom apartments with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and quality appliances. Walking distance to Rosenblum Park, L & G Restaurant, and Southshore Food & Liquors. Commute easily to Downtown Chicago via ME Metra Electric at Windsor Park and CTA bus lines including the 5, 15, 75, and 95. Pets are welcome! Call to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2207 E 75th St have any available units?
2207 E 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 E 75th St have?
Some of 2207 E 75th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 E 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
2207 E 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 E 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 E 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 2207 E 75th St offer parking?
No, 2207 E 75th St does not offer parking.
Does 2207 E 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 E 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 E 75th St have a pool?
No, 2207 E 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 2207 E 75th St have accessible units?
No, 2207 E 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 E 75th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 E 75th St does not have units with dishwashers.

