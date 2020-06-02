All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3920 North Pine Grove Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

3920 North Pine Grove Avenue

3920 North Pine Grove Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3920 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2S · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2S Available 05/01/20 Charming 1 Bed Apartment in East Lakeview - Great Deal!
1 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features updated kitchen, spacious floor plan, good closet space. Laundry on-site. Close to transportation, grocery, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more! 1 Block to the Lake! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3920-n-pine-grove-ave-chicago-il-60613-usa-unit-2s/bc2d90d7-a50d-41ea-a402-1322acc406ed

(RLNE5641384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue have any available units?
3920 North Pine Grove Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue have?
Some of 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3920 North Pine Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3920 North Pine Grove Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St
Chicago, IL 60655
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5056 North Winchester Apt.
5056 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity