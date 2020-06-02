3920 North Pine Grove Avenue

Amenities
2S Available 05/01/20 Charming 1 Bed Apartment in East Lakeview - Great Deal!
1 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features updated kitchen, spacious floor plan, good closet space. Laundry on-site. Close to transportation, grocery, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more! 1 Block to the Lake! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3920-n-pine-grove-ave-chicago-il-60613-usa-unit-2s/bc2d90d7-a50d-41ea-a402-1322acc406ed
(RLNE5641384)