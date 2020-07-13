3521-29 1/2 N Broadway

Amenities
This Lakeview building offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, both vintage and renovated, ranging from 640-875 sqft.
Units at this building have:
Central Air
Gas Heat
Hardwood Floors
On-Site Laundry
Gas Ranges
Dishwashers
iDor Entry System
Nearby CTA stops include the Broadway (#36), Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), Sheridan (#151), Inner Drive/Michigan Express (#146), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), and Addison (#152) buses. The Addison Red Line Station is located just a few blocks west.
The Lakeview Neighborhood offers a variety of places to shop, enjoy nightlife, eat, and workout. Within blocks of this Broadway building you can enjoy:
Wrigley Field
Lake Front Path
Belmont Harbor
Tennis Courts
Softball Fields
Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course
Lucky Strike Social
Whole Foods
Jewel Osco
Multiple Gyms (Planet Fitness, CrossTown Fitness, FFC East Lakeview, Orange Theory Fitness, Quads Gym)
Multiple Neighborhood Festivals
Gallagher Way
Located near the intersect