Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

3521-29 1/2 N Broadway

3521 1/2 N Broadway · (773) 904-0428
Location

3521 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3523-2E · Avail. Sep 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 35275-2W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 3527-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3521-1W · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
tennis court
cats allowed
courtyard
This Lakeview building offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, both vintage and renovated, ranging from 640-875 sqft.

Units at this building have:

Central Air
Gas Heat
Hardwood Floors
On-Site Laundry
Gas Ranges
Dishwashers
iDor Entry System

Nearby CTA stops include the Broadway (#36), Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), Sheridan (#151), Inner Drive/Michigan Express (#146), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), and Addison (#152) buses. The Addison Red Line Station is located just a few blocks west.

The Lakeview Neighborhood offers a variety of places to shop, enjoy nightlife, eat, and workout. Within blocks of this Broadway building you can enjoy:

Wrigley Field
Lake Front Path
Belmont Harbor
Tennis Courts
Softball Fields
Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course
Lucky Strike Social
Whole Foods
Jewel Osco
Multiple Gyms (Planet Fitness, CrossTown Fitness, FFC East Lakeview, Orange Theory Fitness, Quads Gym)
Multiple Neighborhood Festivals
Gallagher Way

Located near the intersect

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway have any available units?
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway has 8 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway have?
Some of 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway offer parking?
No, 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521-29 1/2 N Broadway has units with dishwashers.
