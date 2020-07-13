3521-29 1/2 N Broadway

Amenities

This Lakeview building offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, both vintage and renovated, ranging from 640-875 sqft.



Units at this building have:



Central Air

Gas Heat

Hardwood Floors

On-Site Laundry

Gas Ranges

Dishwashers

iDor Entry System



Nearby CTA stops include the Broadway (#36), Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), Sheridan (#151), Inner Drive/Michigan Express (#146), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), and Addison (#152) buses. The Addison Red Line Station is located just a few blocks west.



The Lakeview Neighborhood offers a variety of places to shop, enjoy nightlife, eat, and workout. Within blocks of this Broadway building you can enjoy:



Wrigley Field

Lake Front Path

Belmont Harbor

Tennis Courts

Softball Fields

Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course

Lucky Strike Social

Whole Foods

Jewel Osco

Multiple Gyms (Planet Fitness, CrossTown Fitness, FFC East Lakeview, Orange Theory Fitness, Quads Gym)

Multiple Neighborhood Festivals

Gallagher Way



Located near the intersect