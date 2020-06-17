330 East Ohio

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center doorman 24hr gym parking pool bike storage hot tub internet access media room sauna

Conveniently located in-between the shops on Michigan Ave and the waters of Lake Michigan, Streeterville is home to some of the most visited landmarks in all of Chicago such as Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, and parts of the Chicago River. Being one of Chicago's more luxurious neighborhoods, residents can enjoy extravagant meals atop the Hancock Tower, or pay a visit to one of the city's more popular movie theater and entertainment complexes. If you're looking to be in the heart of the city with easy access to all of the city's biggest attractions, then Streeterville is the neighborhood you're looking for! Features: -All Utilities Included Plus Internet/Cable -Quartz Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Indoor Basketball Court -Library/Study Rooms -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Sauna & Steam Room -Large Outdoor Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease