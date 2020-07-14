All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue

5326 S Greenwood Ave · (773) 688-4471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5326 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
on-site laundry
Ideally situated between 53rd and 54th Streets, near the center of Hyde Park, this grand courtyard building exemplifies the neighborhoods various architectural influences. Bold, red brick facades mingle with soft grey limestone detailing around the windows, while Mission style peaked roof-lines punctuate the green Spanish-tiled gable roof. A cozy courtyard sits nestled in the middle, ushering light and air into the building and carving out a private garden for residents to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 1 br: $350; 2br: $450; 3br: $550; 4br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25 pet pet/ month
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.
Storage Details: Additional storage: $5

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
3501 North Greenview Apt.
3501 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
3252 N Lakewood
3252 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity