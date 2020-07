Algonquin Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bike storage on-site laundry

Designed by famed architect Mies van der Rohe, The Algonquin offers urban living in the heart of east Hyde Park.



Newly renovated apartments honor the architect's innovative vision with open floor plans and contemporary design. Our new kitchens boast granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms feature ceramic tile and spacious closets have built-in organizers.



On-site amenities - fitness center, laundry rooms, storage lockers and indoor bike storage - ensure comfort and convenience for your lifestyle needs.