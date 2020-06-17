315 South Halsted

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park doorman fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage

Being one of the city's trendiest and fast-growing neighborhoods, West Loop/Fulton River is the ideal location for all foodies looking for a hip place to have their next meal. With more restaurants than there are bars, you'll never have to worry about going hungry especially with Restaurant Row being around the corner. The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, is within a close distance of this neighborhood - however, it holds more than just sporting events as some of the city's biggest music events are held inside. Maybe that's why Google and McDonald's are trying to rush their way into this neighborhood as well. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops and Kitchen Islands -Floor to ceiling windows -Laundry In-Unit -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air with Nest Thermostats -Wood Flooring Throughout -Skyline Views -Chef-Inspired Kitchens Building Amenities -Rooftop Pool and Outdoor Kitchen -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center and Pool Attached -Outdoor Tanning and Grilling Deck -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease