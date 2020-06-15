All apartments in Chicago
2611 West Ogden Avenue
2611 West Ogden Avenue

2611 West Ogden Avenue · (312) 471-6444
Location

2611 West Ogden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
North Lawndale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Excellent opportunity - 2/bed/1bath for lease recently rehabbed unit, central heat, freshly painted, new fixtures, Close to Transportation, shopping, highway and so much more! Bus stop in front of building. Walking distance to pink line. Close to Ambrose Plamondon school. JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN. Walking distance to Lagunitas, Cinespace film studios, and douglas park. Master bedroom is 11'5" x 9'10!!! Second bedroom is 6'8 x 6'4" can make a great office space or a cozy guest bedroom. Coin laundry in basement!!!! ALL PETS WELCOME!!! LOTS OF STREET PARKING!!! CALL TODAY! (PICTURES WITH DIGITAL MEASUREMENTS ARE FROM THE UNIT 3F ABOVE THAT IS IDENTICAL FOR SIZE REFERENCE.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 West Ogden Avenue have any available units?
2611 West Ogden Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2611 West Ogden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2611 West Ogden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 West Ogden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 West Ogden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2611 West Ogden Avenue offer parking?
No, 2611 West Ogden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2611 West Ogden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 West Ogden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 West Ogden Avenue have a pool?
No, 2611 West Ogden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2611 West Ogden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2611 West Ogden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 West Ogden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 West Ogden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 West Ogden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 West Ogden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
