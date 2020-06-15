2611 West Ogden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Excellent opportunity - 2/bed/1bath for lease recently rehabbed unit, central heat, freshly painted, new fixtures, Close to Transportation, shopping, highway and so much more! Bus stop in front of building. Walking distance to pink line. Close to Ambrose Plamondon school. JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN. Walking distance to Lagunitas, Cinespace film studios, and douglas park. Master bedroom is 11'5" x 9'10!!! Second bedroom is 6'8 x 6'4" can make a great office space or a cozy guest bedroom. Coin laundry in basement!!!! ALL PETS WELCOME!!! LOTS OF STREET PARKING!!! CALL TODAY! (PICTURES WITH DIGITAL MEASUREMENTS ARE FROM THE UNIT 3F ABOVE THAT IS IDENTICAL FOR SIZE REFERENCE.)