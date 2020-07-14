Amenities

Washington Plaza is a newly renovated apartment community in Austin on the West side of Chicago! These Austin apartments offer both studio and one bedroom apartments that are equipped highly sought after amenities. Residents in the Austin area can enjoy amenities ranging from a fitness center, community room, on-site laundry, package reception, outdoor courtyard, free internet, and an elevator.

Washington Plaza is walking distance to several schools in Austin, including Emmet Elementary School, Voise Academy High School, and Oscar Depriest Elementary School. Live conveniently near Leamington Foods, Columbus Park, US Bank, Austin Branch of the Chicago Public Library, Austin Town Hall Park Cultural Center, and much more.

Plus, don't worry about your commute! Washington Plaza commuters can easily travel via CTA Green Line at Central and the 20 Bus. If you're looking for a new apartment home in the Austin area of Chicago, call today for a showing!