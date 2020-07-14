All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
Washington Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Washington Plaza
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Washington Plaza

5501 W Washington Blvd · (773) 886-1625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5501 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
package receiving
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Washington Plaza is a newly renovated apartment community in Austin on the West side of Chicago! These Austin apartments offer both studio and one bedroom apartments that are equipped highly sought after amenities. Residents in the Austin area can enjoy amenities ranging from a fitness center, community room, on-site laundry, package reception, outdoor courtyard, free internet, and an elevator.
Washington Plaza is walking distance to several schools in Austin, including Emmet Elementary School, Voise Academy High School, and Oscar Depriest Elementary School. Live conveniently near Leamington Foods, Columbus Park, US Bank, Austin Branch of the Chicago Public Library, Austin Town Hall Park Cultural Center, and much more.
Plus, don't worry about your commute! Washington Plaza commuters can easily travel via CTA Green Line at Central and the 20 Bus. If you're looking for a new apartment home in the Austin area of Chicago, call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Washington Plaza have any available units?
Washington Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Washington Plaza have?
Some of Washington Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Washington Plaza offer parking?
No, Washington Plaza does not offer parking.
Does Washington Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Washington Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Plaza have a pool?
No, Washington Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Washington Plaza have accessible units?
No, Washington Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Washington Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
429-431 W Roscoe St
429 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
30 E Roosevelt
30 East Roosevelt
Chicago, IL 60605
5441 S Cornell
5451 S Cornell
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College