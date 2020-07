Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly business center doorman internet access

State and Grand is conveniently located within walking distance of museums and art galleries, the famous Lakefront Trail, shopping and dining, and some of Chicago's most vibrant night life; making it an ideal option for urban apartment living. Residents of this enviable location can enjoy the indoor pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, shared hotel amenities, signature services, relax on the rooftop patio with incredible skyline views of the city, and so much more. These exceptional, renovated residences are sure to excite and we invite you to come visit us for your personalized tour.