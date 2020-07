Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage doorman guest suite internet access valet service

Start your day soaking in the view of the Chicago skyline, Lake Michigan and the river from your floor-to-ceiling windows. Then walk to work, shopping, dining… wherever! Located on Wacker Drive and just east of Michigan Avenue, you're literally steps from everything. Columbus Plaza is one of the few apartments connected to Chicago's underground Pedway, so you have indoor access to restaurants, shopping and offices throughout the Loop. Columbus Plaza is built for the way you live. Full time door staff. Well-equipped fitness center with skyline views. Generous floor plans. Large walk-in closets. Apartment living has never treated you this well.