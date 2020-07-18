All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3

2502 W Pensacola Ave · (708) 256-4011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2502 W Pensacola Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bedroom in North Center! - Property Id: 312903

Great apartment in North Center! this vintage building offers one- and two-bedroom units with elegant vintage features and modern updates throughout. Enjoy hardwood floors, ceiling fans, queen sized bedrooms, updated kitchens and baths, and laundry is conveniently located onsite. Pet friendly building, dogs and cats!

An amazing mix of local shops and restaurants are within walking distance along Western and Lincoln Avenues. Sports fields and parks are also close by, including 55-acre Horner Park. The Western Brown Line station provides rapid service to the Loop. Contact us for more information and to learn of upcoming availability.

Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2502-w-pensacola-ave-chicago-il-unit-unit-3/312903
Property Id 312903

(RLNE5940152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2502 W Pensacola Ave Unit 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
5345 S. Harper Ave
5345 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60654
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.
3915 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity