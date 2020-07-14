All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

1350 Lake Shore Drive

1350 N Lake Shore Dr · (833) 884-9473
Location

1350 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 201719 · Avail. now

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 102006 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 202205 · Avail. now

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 21+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 100303 · Avail. now

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 202007 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 201807 · Avail. now

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 34+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200214 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1350 Lake Shore Drive.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
elevator
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
Experience Superior City Living at Our Lakeshore Drive Apartments

Welcome to 1350 Lake Shore Drive, a luxurious apartment community that offers unparalleled amenities, stylish and comfortable living spaces and some of the most beautiful lake views in the Chicago area.

The best in lakeshore apartments in Chicago, 1350 Lake Shore Drive offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes that provide you with plenty of space and natural light, as well as the modern amenities and conveniences that make everyday life much more fun and relaxing. Our apartments in Chicago’s Gold Coast are also close to world-class dining, shopping, entertainment and more!

If you’re interested in learning more about our lakeshore apartments in Chicago, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us! Our friendly leasing staff is always willing to answer your questions and help you see how 1350 Lake Shore Drive can be your new home. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1350 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
1350 Lake Shore Drive has 62 units available starting at $1,226 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 1350 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Lake Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Lake Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Lake Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 1350 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1350 Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1350 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.

