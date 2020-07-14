Amenities
Experience Superior City Living at Our Lakeshore Drive Apartments
Welcome to 1350 Lake Shore Drive, a luxurious apartment community that offers unparalleled amenities, stylish and comfortable living spaces and some of the most beautiful lake views in the Chicago area.
The best in lakeshore apartments in Chicago, 1350 Lake Shore Drive offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes that provide you with plenty of space and natural light, as well as the modern amenities and conveniences that make everyday life much more fun and relaxing. Our apartments in Chicago’s Gold Coast are also close to world-class dining, shopping, entertainment and more!
If you’re interested in learning more about our lakeshore apartments in Chicago, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us! Our friendly leasing staff is always willing to answer your questions and help you see how 1350 Lake Shore Drive can be your new home. Call us today!