The Chatelaine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

The Chatelaine

215 E Chestnut St · (773) 694-1153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2151903 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 2152003 · Avail. now

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 2152103 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2150501 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 2151502 · Avail. now

$2,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Chatelaine.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
lobby
The Chatelaine is located one block east of the Magnificent Mile and within steps from Lake Michigan, public transportation, high-end shopping, dining and entertainment.

The Chatelaine offers a private and exclusive living experience with only 4 apartments per floor. One and two-bedroom apartments feature beautiful archways, ornate crown moldings, fireplaces, dining areas and expansive hardwood flooring. Newly renovated apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms and a brand new state-of-the-art heating and cooling system.

Take advantage of free on-site laundry, a 24-hour fitness center and our rooftop Skydeck complete with gas grills and lounging areas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $40 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Chatelaine have any available units?
The Chatelaine has 5 units available starting at $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Chatelaine have?
Some of The Chatelaine's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Chatelaine currently offering any rent specials?
The Chatelaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Chatelaine pet-friendly?
Yes, The Chatelaine is pet friendly.
Does The Chatelaine offer parking?
No, The Chatelaine does not offer parking.
Does The Chatelaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Chatelaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Chatelaine have a pool?
No, The Chatelaine does not have a pool.
Does The Chatelaine have accessible units?
No, The Chatelaine does not have accessible units.
Does The Chatelaine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Chatelaine has units with dishwashers.
