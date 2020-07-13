Amenities

The Chatelaine is located one block east of the Magnificent Mile and within steps from Lake Michigan, public transportation, high-end shopping, dining and entertainment.



The Chatelaine offers a private and exclusive living experience with only 4 apartments per floor. One and two-bedroom apartments feature beautiful archways, ornate crown moldings, fireplaces, dining areas and expansive hardwood flooring. Newly renovated apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms and a brand new state-of-the-art heating and cooling system.



Take advantage of free on-site laundry, a 24-hour fitness center and our rooftop Skydeck complete with gas grills and lounging areas.