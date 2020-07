Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park doorman gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage lobby internet access nest technology package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Live Your life. Live West Town. Live Luxe. If you're looking to unwind you don't have to go very far. Whether you choose to relax with your friends in the resident lounge with HDTV and comfortable seating, stay in shape in the fitness center, or take advantage of the business center, all the amenities are all yours to enjoy. Experience large rooms, gourmet kitchens, and oversized closets no matter which floor plan you choose. Live blocks from all the amenities West Town has to offer.