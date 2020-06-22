All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:00 PM

2414 W Flournoy

2414 West Flournoy Street · (815) 735-0586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2414 West Flournoy Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Fabulous 1350 square feet. Loads of storage and large private deck, Three king size bedrooms with walk-in closets. Two ceramic tile baths with medicine cabinets and vanity drawer storage. Free washer dryer in unit. Cable TV/internet ready, blinds, ceiling fans, wood floors. Extra tall kitchen cabinets, huge pantry, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, eat-at counter. Central heat and air. Landscaped fenced yard with buzzer entry. Garage parking option $100. Steps from DIVVY, CTA Bus & Forest Park Blue Line, expressway, UIC shuttle. Very responsive landlord. Near: UIC, Rush, DIVVY,9 minute walk to Blue Line, CTA, Roosevelt, Columbia, IIT, Loyola, Stroger, University Village, Little Italy, Greek Town, Pilsen, Loop, Eisenhower Expressway cbrd36465

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 W Flournoy have any available units?
2414 W Flournoy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 W Flournoy have?
Some of 2414 W Flournoy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 W Flournoy currently offering any rent specials?
2414 W Flournoy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 W Flournoy pet-friendly?
No, 2414 W Flournoy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2414 W Flournoy offer parking?
Yes, 2414 W Flournoy does offer parking.
Does 2414 W Flournoy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 W Flournoy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 W Flournoy have a pool?
No, 2414 W Flournoy does not have a pool.
Does 2414 W Flournoy have accessible units?
No, 2414 W Flournoy does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 W Flournoy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 W Flournoy has units with dishwashers.
