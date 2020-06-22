2414 W Flournoy

Amenities
Fabulous 1350 square feet. Loads of storage and large private deck, Three king size bedrooms with walk-in closets. Two ceramic tile baths with medicine cabinets and vanity drawer storage. Free washer dryer in unit. Cable TV/internet ready, blinds, ceiling fans, wood floors. Extra tall kitchen cabinets, huge pantry, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, eat-at counter. Central heat and air. Landscaped fenced yard with buzzer entry. Garage parking option $100. Steps from DIVVY, CTA Bus & Forest Park Blue Line, expressway, UIC shuttle. Very responsive landlord. Near: UIC, Rush, DIVVY,9 minute walk to Blue Line, CTA, Roosevelt, Columbia, IIT, Loyola, Stroger, University Village, Little Italy, Greek Town, Pilsen, Loop, Eisenhower Expressway cbrd36465