Amenities
1030 E. 47th St is conveniently located in Chicago's Kenwood community near East 47th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue. This beautiful 12-unit building features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, parking, on-site laundry, and all apartments are pre-wired for phone/cable. Easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, CTA Green Line, and #47 47th and #4 Cottage Grove Bus lines. Call now for a showing!
