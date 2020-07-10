All apartments in Chicago
1030 E 47th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

1030 E 47th St

1030 E 47th St · (312) 410-8650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1030 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1030 E 47th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
coffee bar
community garden
green community
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
1030 E. 47th St is conveniently located in Chicago's Kenwood community near East 47th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue. This beautiful 12-unit building features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, parking, on-site laundry, and all apartments are pre-wired for phone/cable. Easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, CTA Green Line, and #47 47th and #4 Cottage Grove Bus lines. Call now for a showing!

Nearby Pangea Apartments

Bronzeville Apartments
Washington Park Apartments
Hyde Park Apartments
West Englewood Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: uncovered parking: open lot (1st come, 1st served). Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 E 47th St have any available units?
1030 E 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 E 47th St have?
Some of 1030 E 47th St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 E 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
1030 E 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 E 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 E 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 1030 E 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 1030 E 47th St offers parking.
Does 1030 E 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 E 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 E 47th St have a pool?
No, 1030 E 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 1030 E 47th St have accessible units?
No, 1030 E 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 E 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 E 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
