Chicago, IL
2349 West Harrison Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:35 AM

2349 West Harrison Street

2349 West Harrison Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1863545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2349 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated, open layout, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available July 1st! Unit features updated granite kitchen with stainless steal appliances, gas fireplace, outdoor space off the master bedroom, uncovered parking for one car included in rent. Take advantage of central heat/AC and in-unit laundry. Great location- near Rush/UIC medical district, close to the Blue Line, the expressway and public transportation. Pets ok with $250 non-refundable fee. No SD! $500 non-refundable move-in fee!! Available August 1st. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! IN PERSON SHOWING ALLOWED!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 West Harrison Street have any available units?
2349 West Harrison Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 West Harrison Street have?
Some of 2349 West Harrison Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 West Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2349 West Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 West Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2349 West Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 2349 West Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2349 West Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 2349 West Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 West Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 West Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 2349 West Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2349 West Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 2349 West Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 West Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 West Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
