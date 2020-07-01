All apartments in Chicago
1440 E. 52nd Street
1440 E. 52nd Street

1440-1450 E 52nd St · (773) 985-7025
Location

1440-1450 E 52nd St, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13E · Avail. Sep 4

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1440 E. 52nd Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
on-site laundry
Located in the heart of Hyde Park, 1440 East 52nd Street is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks, the Metra stations and Lake Michigan. Spend the day at Harper Court or browsing the farmers market, located only steps from this historic building. All the charm of a courtyard building with the convenience of city living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month or $35/month flat fee
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away open lot: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 E. 52nd Street have any available units?
1440 E. 52nd Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 E. 52nd Street have?
Some of 1440 E. 52nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 E. 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1440 E. 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 E. 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 E. 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1440 E. 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 1440 E. 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1440 E. 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 E. 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 E. 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 1440 E. 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1440 E. 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1440 E. 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 E. 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 E. 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
