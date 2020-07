Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments game room green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

Perched on the banks of the Chicago River in the River North/Fulton Market District, you’ll find Left Bank. Select from studio, one, two, or three-bedroom layouts with skyline views, granite counters, hardwood flooring and private balconies in select homes. Enjoy easy access to Hubbard Street nightlife, Restaurant Row on Randolph Street and the pink, green, brown, blue, orange and purple L lines. Or just relax by one of the many on-site amenities, like our resistance pool with a sundeck complete with gas grills, lounge chairs and a fire pit or the seventh floor private resident terrace. Experience condominium-style space and location, with the convenience of luxury apartment living at Left Bank.