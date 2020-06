Amenities

*Available now* Be the first to live in this brand new Logan Square 2 bed/1 bath. Bright lower level unit features sparkling new chefs kitchen, feature wall and a built in desk/office. Shared free laundry in the basement and common yard out back. Utility package available for additional $100/month includes Gas and electric. Neither seller nor landlord represent legality of garden unit.