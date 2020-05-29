All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

1241 N Milwaukee

1241 North Milwaukee Avenue · (833) 979-1419
Location

1241 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1241 N Milwaukee.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1241 N. Milwaukee's unique floorplans and features reflect the creativity and variety that Wicker Park is known for. Flat roads and defined bike lanes make cycling an easy option for daily errands. The CTA Blue Line and 9, 56, and 70 bus lines are within a 1 block radius, putting the entire city conveniently within reach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 N Milwaukee have any available units?
1241 N Milwaukee has 10 units available starting at $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 N Milwaukee have?
Some of 1241 N Milwaukee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 N Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
1241 N Milwaukee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 N Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 N Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does 1241 N Milwaukee offer parking?
Yes, 1241 N Milwaukee offers parking.
Does 1241 N Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 N Milwaukee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 N Milwaukee have a pool?
No, 1241 N Milwaukee does not have a pool.
Does 1241 N Milwaukee have accessible units?
Yes, 1241 N Milwaukee has accessible units.
Does 1241 N Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 N Milwaukee has units with dishwashers.
