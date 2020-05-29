Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

1241 N. Milwaukee's unique floorplans and features reflect the creativity and variety that Wicker Park is known for. Flat roads and defined bike lanes make cycling an easy option for daily errands. The CTA Blue Line and 9, 56, and 70 bus lines are within a 1 block radius, putting the entire city conveniently within reach.