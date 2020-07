Amenities

This newly rehabbed 18-unit building in Washington Park, Chicago features phone entry intercom, hardwood floors, and pre-wired phone/cable. Walking distance to Save-A-Lot, Dunkin Donuts, Church's Chicken, and Washington Park. Easily accessible by CTA bus lines as well as CTA Red and Green Line. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!