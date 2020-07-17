2325 W Monroe St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath + In unit Laundry + Central A/C - Property Id: 301703
Striking condo-quality rehabbed three-bedroom, two-bathroom in Tri Taylor features central air, gas forced air heating, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living area, large bedrooms and fantastic closet space.
Leopoldo Gutierrez
Real Estate Broker
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301703
