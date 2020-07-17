All apartments in Chicago
2325 W Monroe St 2

2325 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2325 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath + In unit Laundry + Central A/C - Property Id: 301703

Striking condo-quality rehabbed three-bedroom, two-bathroom in Tri Taylor features central air, gas forced air heating, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living area, large bedrooms and fantastic closet space.

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Real Estate Broker
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301703
Property Id 301703

(RLNE5860754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

