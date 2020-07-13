All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue

5300 S Greenwood Ave · (773) 985-3314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5300 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
on-site laundry
A Spanish Mission roof punctuates the skyline and curves around the corner, marking this property's place in the neighborhood. Crisp, deep red projected exteriors alternate with recessed facades, creating a visual rhythm of light and shadow and providing protection from the midday sun. Generous windows are highlighted with limestone edges and terracotta diamonds and squares.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away open lot: $100/month per space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

