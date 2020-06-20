All apartments in Chicago
2034 North Western Avenue
2034 North Western Avenue

2034 North Western Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1738037
Location

2034 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled 2 bed / 1 bath Bucktown apartment.
Perfect Location. Nearest interesection Western and Mclean, sits on the border of Logan Square, and Bucktown Wicker Park. 4 minute walk to Western Blue line, and Milwuakee Avenue thoroughfare, featuring bars, (Revolution Brewing, The Owl, Logan Square Barcade) restaurants (Arturos, Pasadita, 90 miles Cuban Cafe) and grocery stores (Aldi and Jewel) Features hardwood floors, Remodeled kitchen and bathroom, features full tub. track lighting ceiling fan. Open layout with kitchen and living room combined space, and additional pantry space. Both bedrooms are the same size can fit queen size beds and desks, and have closet space.. There is a back enclosed porch for additional space. Shared Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 North Western Avenue have any available units?
2034 North Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 North Western Avenue have?
Some of 2034 North Western Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 North Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2034 North Western Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 North Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2034 North Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2034 North Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 2034 North Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2034 North Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 North Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 North Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 2034 North Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2034 North Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2034 North Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 North Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 North Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
