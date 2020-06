Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

3 BEDROOM APARTMENT! NEW KITCHEN! PET FRIENDLY! - Property Id: 292153



In the heart of Logan Square you will find this wonderful newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment that you cannot miss out on. Laundry in unit, pet friendly, central air conditioning, hardwood floors, and so much more.

Inquire within.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292153

