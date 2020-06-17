All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 150 North Lake Shore Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
150 North Lake Shore Dr.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:11 PM

150 North Lake Shore Dr.

150 N Lake Shore Dr · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

150 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Direct Connection to Grocery Stores -Outdoor Bocci Court -Parking For Rent -Tanning Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Huge Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Indoor Swimming Pool Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 North Lake Shore Dr. have any available units?
150 North Lake Shore Dr. has a unit available for $2,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 North Lake Shore Dr. have?
Some of 150 North Lake Shore Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 North Lake Shore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
150 North Lake Shore Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 North Lake Shore Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 North Lake Shore Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 150 North Lake Shore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 150 North Lake Shore Dr. does offer parking.
Does 150 North Lake Shore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 North Lake Shore Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 North Lake Shore Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 150 North Lake Shore Dr. has a pool.
Does 150 North Lake Shore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 150 North Lake Shore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 North Lake Shore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 North Lake Shore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 150 North Lake Shore Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

634-42 West Cornelia
634 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity