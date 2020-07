Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance parking

354-58 W. Dickens / 2103-11 N. Sedgwick is managed by ICM Properties Inc.



The building offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments.



This rental community is cat friendly.

Around corner from night life, restaurants & shopping

Close proximity to two bus lines

Professional Management Company with over 50 years experience

24 Hour Emergency Call Center

No Security Deposit



For more details, contact our office at (773) 549-5443 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.