Amenities
Originally one of Chicago's most elegant 1920's hotels, The Blackwood high-rise apartments in Hyde Park exude the lavishness of the Art Deco style. Restored and updated with modern amenities including a 24-hour gym, laundry center and breathtaking lobby, it is the perfect integration of classic and contemporary living. These Hyde Park rentals offer both 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Carefully appointed finishes include granite counters, maple cabinetry, dishwashers, large mirrored closets and central air conditioning. The building's resident lounge, inviting hallways and at-your-service concierge also help make The Blackwood feel like home.
Please set up a tour with a Mac properties leasing agent if you are interested in touring one of our Blackwood Hyde Park apartments, we currently offer 1 bedroom apartments for rent or 2 bedroom apartments for rent. We hope to welcome you to the neighborhood and help you make one of these elegant rentals your home.
The Blackwood sits at the heart of a vibrant neighborhood as Hyde Park is brimming with museums, theaters, bookstores, public parks, and even beaches. Downtown Hyde Park is one block away; there you will find movie theaters, restaurants, bars and shops. The Museum of Science and Industry is also nearby these Hyde Park apartments.