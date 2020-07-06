All apartments in Chicago
The Blackwood

5200 S Blackstone Ave · (773) 825-6910
Location

5200 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0403 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0211 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 0505 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Blackwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
lobby
media room
Originally one of Chicago's most elegant 1920's hotels, The Blackwood high-rise apartments in Hyde Park exude the lavishness of the Art Deco style. Restored and updated with modern amenities including a 24-hour gym, laundry center and breathtaking lobby, it is the perfect integration of classic and contemporary living. These Hyde Park rentals offer both 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Carefully appointed finishes include granite counters, maple cabinetry, dishwashers, large mirrored closets and central air conditioning. The building's resident lounge, inviting hallways and at-your-service concierge also help make The Blackwood feel like home.

Please set up a tour with a Mac properties leasing agent if you are interested in touring one of our Blackwood Hyde Park apartments, we currently offer 1 bedroom apartments for rent or 2 bedroom apartments for rent. We hope to welcome you to the neighborhood and help you make one of these elegant rentals your home.

The Blackwood sits at the heart of a vibrant neighborhood as Hyde Park is brimming with museums, theaters, bookstores, public parks, and even beaches. Downtown Hyde Park is one block away; there you will find movie theaters, restaurants, bars and shops. The Museum of Science and Industry is also nearby these Hyde Park apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee:1 Bedroom: $350 2 Bedroom: $450
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned spaces in a indoor garage located underneath the building: $200/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Blackwood have any available units?
The Blackwood has 23 units available starting at $1,378 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Blackwood have?
Some of The Blackwood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Blackwood currently offering any rent specials?
The Blackwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Blackwood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Blackwood is pet friendly.
Does The Blackwood offer parking?
Yes, The Blackwood offers parking.
Does The Blackwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Blackwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Blackwood have a pool?
No, The Blackwood does not have a pool.
Does The Blackwood have accessible units?
No, The Blackwood does not have accessible units.
Does The Blackwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Blackwood has units with dishwashers.
