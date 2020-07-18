All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1461 West GRAND Avenue

1461 West Grand Avenue · (312) 890-4818
Location

1461 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Classic meets modern in this oversized and bright 3 bed/2.5 bath West Town condo! Enter to your wide and open dining room and luxe chef's kitchen featuring high end stainless-steel appliances and espresso machine, peninsula seating with showstopper granite waterfall breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, and tons of pantry storage. The large family room features a classic stone fireplace and direct access to the terrace, creating indoor/outdoor living! An added bonus is the office nook in the living space! The Master suite includes its own private balcony, walk-in closet, and an ensuite spa bath complete with steam shower with body sprays, double vanity, heated flooring, and jetted tub! The second and third bedrooms are spacious with room for queen beds, dressers and nightstands. Enjoy garage parking as well as prime location with proximity to parks, grocery stores, restaurants, shops, and transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 West GRAND Avenue have any available units?
1461 West GRAND Avenue has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 West GRAND Avenue have?
Some of 1461 West GRAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 West GRAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1461 West GRAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 West GRAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1461 West GRAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1461 West GRAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1461 West GRAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1461 West GRAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 West GRAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 West GRAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1461 West GRAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1461 West GRAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1461 West GRAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 West GRAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 West GRAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
