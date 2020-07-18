1461 West GRAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Classic meets modern in this oversized and bright 3 bed/2.5 bath West Town condo! Enter to your wide and open dining room and luxe chef's kitchen featuring high end stainless-steel appliances and espresso machine, peninsula seating with showstopper granite waterfall breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, and tons of pantry storage. The large family room features a classic stone fireplace and direct access to the terrace, creating indoor/outdoor living! An added bonus is the office nook in the living space! The Master suite includes its own private balcony, walk-in closet, and an ensuite spa bath complete with steam shower with body sprays, double vanity, heated flooring, and jetted tub! The second and third bedrooms are spacious with room for queen beds, dressers and nightstands. Enjoy garage parking as well as prime location with proximity to parks, grocery stores, restaurants, shops, and transportation!