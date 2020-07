Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access parking

This 25-unit building in the Park Manor neighborhood of Chicago features Free Internet, On-Site Laundry, Phone Entry Intercom, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Eat-In Kitchen and Hardwood Floors. Walking distance to Subway, A & G Foods, Family Dollar, Grand Palace Super Market, and Sunny Submarine. Commute easily via 71st Street & Prairie Bus Lines or via ME Metra Electric Red Line at the 69th stop. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing.