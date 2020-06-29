All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S. Ellis Avenue

5053 S Ellis Ave · (773) 570-1884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5053 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1012-2 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5053 S. Ellis Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
Experience the craftsmanship of early 20th century architectural details: hand-laid Arts and Crafts style mosaic floors, carved-wood banisters and wrought-iron balustrades marked by the flowery emblems of the Art Nouveau style. With bright, updated interiors and natural hardwood floors throughout, these apartments are an ideal space in which to make your home. Large windows provide natural light and ventilation. Limited on-site parking is available. Nearby public transportation and major highways, coupled with the University of Chicago's complimentary shuttle service make the property easily accessible not just to the University, but to the entire city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 S. Ellis Avenue have any available units?
5053 S. Ellis Avenue has a unit available for $1,373 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 S. Ellis Avenue have?
Some of 5053 S. Ellis Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 S. Ellis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5053 S. Ellis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 S. Ellis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5053 S. Ellis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5053 S. Ellis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5053 S. Ellis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5053 S. Ellis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 S. Ellis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 S. Ellis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5053 S. Ellis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5053 S. Ellis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5053 S. Ellis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 S. Ellis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 S. Ellis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
