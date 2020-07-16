All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:20 PM

1133 South State Street

1133 South State Street · (312) 203-3841
Location

1133 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Immediate Occupancy! Spacious South Loop Condo offered for rent. (Parking included in Rent!). This super clean city home features an enormous private terrace & secure indoor parking! Located on the 4th floor, terrace level of Building 'B", this generously sized 900 sq ft 1BR/1BA Condominium Features; Gorgeous Oak Hardwood Flooring, Spacious Living/Dining Room, Updated Kitchen with 42" Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, and In-Unit Laundry. Building Features: Outdoor Swimming Pool, Exercise Room, Storage Lockers, Doorman, Onsite Engineer, and Manager. Enjoy this Fabulous South Loop Location which includes a walk score of 99! Just Steps to all CTA Trains/Buses, Trader Joes, Jewel, Target, The Roosevelt Collection Mall, ICON Theaters, Many Restaurants, The Chicago Business District, Grant Park, Lakefront, Shopping, Entertainment & Theaters. Sorry, NO PETS. Extra Large Indoor Parking Space #P173 Included in Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 South State Street have any available units?
1133 South State Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 South State Street have?
Some of 1133 South State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1133 South State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 South State Street pet-friendly?
No, 1133 South State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1133 South State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1133 South State Street offers parking.
Does 1133 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 South State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 South State Street have a pool?
Yes, 1133 South State Street has a pool.
Does 1133 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 1133 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 South State Street has units with dishwashers.
