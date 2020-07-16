1133 South State Street

Amenities
Immediate Occupancy! Spacious South Loop Condo offered for rent. (Parking included in Rent!). This super clean city home features an enormous private terrace & secure indoor parking! Located on the 4th floor, terrace level of Building 'B", this generously sized 900 sq ft 1BR/1BA Condominium Features; Gorgeous Oak Hardwood Flooring, Spacious Living/Dining Room, Updated Kitchen with 42" Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, and In-Unit Laundry. Building Features: Outdoor Swimming Pool, Exercise Room, Storage Lockers, Doorman, Onsite Engineer, and Manager. Enjoy this Fabulous South Loop Location which includes a walk score of 99! Just Steps to all CTA Trains/Buses, Trader Joes, Jewel, Target, The Roosevelt Collection Mall, ICON Theaters, Many Restaurants, The Chicago Business District, Grant Park, Lakefront, Shopping, Entertainment & Theaters. Sorry, NO PETS. Extra Large Indoor Parking Space #P173 Included in Rent.