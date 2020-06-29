All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard

5229 S Drexel Blvd · (773) 823-0828
Location

5229 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 22.5-3B · Avail. Jul 18

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Unit 26-3A · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 22-3B · Avail. Sep 5

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
on-site laundry
This stately courtyard property, located on the western end of Hyde Park, combines the vertical height of Gothic Revival architecture with the influence of the Arts and Crafts Movement, so that corner buttresses blend with the horizontal brick and limestone exterior. Green-shingled roofs stand out against the red backdrop. Near an elementary school and the University of Chicago, the building is perfect for families and students alike.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month or $35/month flat fee
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away open lot : $100/month per space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard have any available units?
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard has 4 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard have?
Some of 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
