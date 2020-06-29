5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

This stately courtyard property, located on the western end of Hyde Park, combines the vertical height of Gothic Revival architecture with the influence of the Arts and Crafts Movement, so that corner buttresses blend with the horizontal brick and limestone exterior. Green-shingled roofs stand out against the red backdrop. Near an elementary school and the University of Chicago, the building is perfect for families and students alike.