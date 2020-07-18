All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E

10736 South Calumet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Roseland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10736 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL 60628
Roseland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout; laundry on premises; unit wired for cable installation. Fenced in backyard with offsite parking; additional fee. Heat Included.
Large one bedroom apartment. Laundry on premises. Rent includes heat and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E have any available units?
10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E have?
Some of 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E currently offering any rent specials?
10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E pet-friendly?
No, 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E offer parking?
Yes, 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E offers parking.
Does 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E have a pool?
No, 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E does not have a pool.
Does 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E have accessible units?
No, 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
3501 North Greenview Apt.
3501 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
420 W. Surf
420 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College