10736 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL 60628 Roseland
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout; laundry on premises; unit wired for cable installation. Fenced in backyard with offsite parking; additional fee. Heat Included. Large one bedroom apartment. Laundry on premises. Rent includes heat and water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E have any available units?
10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E have?
Some of 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E currently offering any rent specials?
10736 S Calumet Ave - Unit 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.