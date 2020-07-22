/
/
/
roseland
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
426 Apartments for rent in Roseland, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pangea 222 East 109th
222 E 109th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1159 sqft
Charming one- and two-bedroom apartments a few blocks from Palmer Park and the public library. Recently renovated. Free heat. Apartments have hardwood floors and spacious closets. Off-street parking is available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
410 E 107th St
410 East 107th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this 11-unit building at 410 E 107th street in the beautiful Roseland's neighborhood! Pangea offers competitive rent specials, amazing resident benefits and gorgeous layouts.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10118 S, Perry Ave
10118 South Perry Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Single Family House - newly renovated 3br, 1 bath, big kitchen, lots of storage, full basement. section 8 tenant welcome. (RLNE5873188)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10343 South Indiana Avenue
10343 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom one bathroom apartment located in the heart of Chicago's historic Roseland neighborhood. This cozy apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood flooring and appliances.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10238 South Eberhart Avenue
10238 South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Prime location! This spacious freshly renovated unit has all the bells and whistles! Refinished hardwood floors, detailed trim baseboards, crown molding, soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, beautiful bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter top,
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
9629 South Forest Ave.
9629 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
9628 South Forest Ave.
9628 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
10757 South Edbrooke
10757 South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10934 S Vernon Ave
10934 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom units. These units come with hardwood floors, brand new appliances, new counter tops, new back porches, new cabinets in kitchen, huge living rooms, water is included.....
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
324 West 112th Street
324 West 112th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Three bedrooms one bathroom second-floor apartment. The building only has two units. The bedrooms are spacious. There are hardwood floors in the living room, separate dining room, and bedrooms. The kitchen is an eat-in kitchen for dinette sets.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
11020 S Vernon Ave
11020 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 flat. Freshly painted, flooring, fixtures, gated front and back, inside and outside security, new roof. With additional upgrades occurring.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
9625 South Forest
9625 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Roseland
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
736 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
824 E 89th Pl 1
824 E 89th Pl, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Southeast Side Apt. near 89th/Cottage Grove - Property Id: 241662 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with modern appliances, ceiling fans, spacious floor plan, backyard and enclosed porch. Close to transportation, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9147 S. Normal Ave 2
9147 South Normal Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
2BD/1BA Apartment All utilities included - Property Id: 311732 Professionally managed 3 unit building Recently Rehabbed 2bd/1ba $900/Month $600 non refundable move in fee Required upon approval Free Heat & Electric + A/C Description: Private Walk
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8407 S Gilbert Ct
8407 South Gilbert Court, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious Family Home - Property Id: 228158 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8407-s-gilbert-ct-chicago-il/228158 Property Id 228158 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5954239)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
849 W 122nd St SFH
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLASSIC 2 BED IN WEST PULLMAN - Property Id: 318839 Classic unit with appliances: oven and refrigerator. Hardwood floors. Parking in back.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9817 S. Ellis Ave.
9817 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
MUST SEE!!! - Decorative kitchen tile surrounds with satin nickel faucet Hotel style curved shower rod in bathrooms with elegant ceramic tile surrounds High end granite vanity and mirror combo with bathroom storage 2-Tone paint in living and
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9219 S Cottage Grove Ave Unit 2E
9219 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$957
950 sqft
Apartment for Rent - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit available. Call to schedule viewing. (RLNE5906065)
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9215 S Cottage Grove Ave Unit 2E
9215 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Apartment for Rent - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath available. Please call 312-982-9972 to schedule appointment to see. (RLNE5886181)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILNorthbrook, ILBlue Island, ILRiverdale, ILEvergreen Park, ILDolton, ILAlsip, ILHarvey, IL