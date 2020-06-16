All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1050 West Hubbard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1050 West Hubbard Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:31 PM

1050 West Hubbard Street

1050 West Hubbard Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1050 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Bright West Town timber loft. Fully upgraded w/custom finishes thru-out. Giant south-facing windows, 13' ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors. Modern chef's kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, island & backsplash. Preferred split bedroom layout w/large rooms, in-unit laundry room and private basement storage locker. Building communal space includes a basement workout facility and rooftop deck for grilling and entertaining, plus blazing fast Webpass fiber internet included in rent. Steps to Google, Fulton Market and Randolph street. Easy access to I-90/94, I-290, and walk to CTA Blue/Pink/Green lines. Rent includes one reserved parking space in adjoining private outdoor lot; second space possible. Minimum one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 West Hubbard Street have any available units?
1050 West Hubbard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 West Hubbard Street have?
Some of 1050 West Hubbard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 West Hubbard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1050 West Hubbard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 West Hubbard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1050 West Hubbard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1050 West Hubbard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1050 West Hubbard Street does offer parking.
Does 1050 West Hubbard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 West Hubbard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 West Hubbard Street have a pool?
No, 1050 West Hubbard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1050 West Hubbard Street have accessible units?
No, 1050 West Hubbard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 West Hubbard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 West Hubbard Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1050 West Hubbard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
540 West Briar Place
540 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1018 E. 54th Street
1018 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity