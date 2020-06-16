1050 West Hubbard Street

Amenities
Bright West Town timber loft. Fully upgraded w/custom finishes thru-out. Giant south-facing windows, 13' ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors. Modern chef's kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, island & backsplash. Preferred split bedroom layout w/large rooms, in-unit laundry room and private basement storage locker. Building communal space includes a basement workout facility and rooftop deck for grilling and entertaining, plus blazing fast Webpass fiber internet included in rent. Steps to Google, Fulton Market and Randolph street. Easy access to I-90/94, I-290, and walk to CTA Blue/Pink/Green lines. Rent includes one reserved parking space in adjoining private outdoor lot; second space possible. Minimum one year lease.